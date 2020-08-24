USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Virtual Inprocessing: Customs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is leading the way offering virtual inprocessing to make the PCS effort simpler and more productive for the client. In this video, the US Army Customs Agency offers its inprocessing briefing.