US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is leading the way offering virtual inprocessing to make the PCS effort simpler and more productive for the client. In this video, the US Army Customs Agency offers its inprocessing briefing.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 04:56
|Category:
|Video ID:
|764472
|VIRIN:
|200824-D-SK857-955
|Filename:
|DOD_107956896
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Virtual Inprocessing: Customs, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT