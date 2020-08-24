Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Virtual Inprocessing: Customs

    GERMANY

    08.24.2020

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is leading the way offering virtual inprocessing to make the PCS effort simpler and more productive for the client. In this video, the US Army Customs Agency offers its inprocessing briefing.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 04:56
    Category:
    Video ID: 764472
    VIRIN: 200824-D-SK857-955
    Filename: DOD_107956896
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Virtual Inprocessing: Customs, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

