    Ssg. Garza - Cubs

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    08.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Glosser 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Ssg. Garza shout-out Chicago Cubs

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 05:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 764462
    VIRIN: 200822-Z-BO958-0036
    Filename: DOD_107956850
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ssg. Garza - Cubs, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

