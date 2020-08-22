Ssg. Garza shout-out Chicago Cubs
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 05:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|764462
|VIRIN:
|200822-Z-BO958-0036
|Filename:
|DOD_107956850
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|YAVORIV, UA
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ssg. Garza - Cubs, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT