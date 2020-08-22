Cpt. Pogwizd shout-out Chicago Cubs
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 05:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|764450
|VIRIN:
|200822-Z-BO958-0026
|Filename:
|DOD_107956836
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|YAVORIV, UA
|Hometown:
|WESTMONT, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cpt. Pogwizd - Cubs, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT