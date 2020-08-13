SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug 13, 2020) – A P-8A Poseidon from Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “The Tridents” flies over the South China Sea on a routine operational flight in the region.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 04:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764443
|VIRIN:
|200824-N-IS471-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_107956798
|Length:
|00:39:59
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, P-8A Poseidon From Patrol Sqaudron (VP 26) flies over the South China Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT