    P-8A Poseidon From Patrol Sqaudron (VP 26) flies over the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.13.2020

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug 13, 2020) – A P-8A Poseidon from Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “The Tridents” flies over the South China Sea on a routine operational flight in the region.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 04:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764443
    VIRIN: 200824-N-IS471-2002
    Filename: DOD_107956798
    Length: 00:39:59
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    South China Sea
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    P-8
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Paracel
    Firey Cross

