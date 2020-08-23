Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Korea ACFT Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2020

    Video by Pvt. Rhianna Ballenger 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class James Smith, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Spc. Hwui Yoo, 501st Mililtary Intelligence Brigade, conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test for the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) 2020 on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 24, 2020. The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Solider skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger and Pfc. Colton Pope)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 00:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764441
    VIRIN: 200824-A-AR682-1001
    Filename: DOD_107956746
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2020: Korea ACFT Event, by PV2 Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARPAC BWC 20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT