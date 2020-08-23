USARPAC BWC 2020: Korea ACFT Event

U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class James Smith, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Spc. Hwui Yoo, 501st Mililtary Intelligence Brigade, conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test for the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) 2020 on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 24, 2020. The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Solider skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger and Pfc. Colton Pope)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 00:56
