    ORW M-4 Qualification Tables B-Roll, Interview

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Courtesy Video

    88th Readiness Division

    SGT Nelson Zapata, 650th Transportation Company, interview
    B-roll of Operation Ready Warrior Individual Weapons Qualification M-4 tables at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 22, 2020.
    Video filmed and produced by SGT William Washburn, 88th Readiness Division

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 20:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764432
    VIRIN: 200822-A-SX453-001
    Filename: DOD_107956617
    Length: 00:15:14
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ORW M-4 Qualification Tables B-Roll, Interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    qualification
    M4
    USARC
    USAR
    Fort McCoy
    IWQ
    COVID-19
    ORW

