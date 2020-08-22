SGT Nelson Zapata, 650th Transportation Company, interview
B-roll of Operation Ready Warrior Individual Weapons Qualification M-4 tables at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 22, 2020.
Video filmed and produced by SGT William Washburn, 88th Readiness Division
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764432
|VIRIN:
|200822-A-SX453-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107956617
|Length:
|00:15:14
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ORW M-4 Qualification Tables B-Roll, Interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT