Two California Air National Guard C-130J aircraft equipped with the MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) assist with wildfire suppression efforts at the Lake Fire inside the Angeles Forest near Lake Hughes, California. August 22, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|08.22.2020
|08.23.2020 12:26
|B-Roll
|CA, US
This work, California Air National Guard aircraft suppress wildfire efforts at Lake Fire, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
