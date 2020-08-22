Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Air National Guard aircraft suppress wildfire efforts at Lake Fire

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    Two California Air National Guard C-130J aircraft equipped with the MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) assist with wildfire suppression efforts at the Lake Fire inside the Angeles Forest near Lake Hughes, California. August 22, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764420
    VIRIN: 200823-Z-QY689-0001
    Filename: DOD_107956312
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Air National Guard aircraft suppress wildfire efforts at Lake Fire, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    California Air National Guard
    California
    Wildfire
    MAFFS
    146th Airlift Wing
    California Wildfires
    Channel Islands
    CAANG
    CALGUARD
    MAFFS 4
    MAFFS 6
    Hollywood Guard
    Lake Fire

