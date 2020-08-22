A Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Astoria hoisted a surfer in distress and assisted three others from rocks at Cape Falcon near Manzanita, Oregon, on Aug. 22, 2020. The first surfer rescued was not wearing a wetsuit and was experiencing symptoms of hypothermia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Astoria)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 01:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764404
|VIRIN:
|200822-G-SG988-9015
|Filename:
|DOD_107956133
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ARCH CAPE, OR, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues surfer from Cape Falcon, Ore., by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
