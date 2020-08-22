Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues surfer from Cape Falcon, Ore.

    ARCH CAPE, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard aircrew from Air Station Astoria hoisted a surfer in distress and assisted three others from rocks at Cape Falcon near Manzanita, Oregon, on Aug. 22, 2020. The first surfer rescued was not wearing a wetsuit and was experiencing symptoms of hypothermia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Astoria)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 01:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764404
    VIRIN: 200822-G-SG988-9015
    Filename: DOD_107956133
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ARCH CAPE, OR, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues surfer from Cape Falcon, Ore., by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

