Search and Rescue - Tuolumne County

B-Roll: California Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter crew and a two person Guardian Angel pararescue team assigned with the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, prepare for a search and rescue mission, August 22, 2020. The crew are supporting the Tuolumne County Sherrifs Office for a missing person during the California wildfire that is affecting the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|08.22.2020
|08.22.2020 18:53
|B-Roll
|764395
|200822-Z-FO594-001
|DOD_107956011
|00:04:00
|CA, US
