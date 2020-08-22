Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search and Rescue - Tuolumne County

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    B-Roll: California Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter crew and a two person Guardian Angel pararescue team assigned with the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, prepare for a search and rescue mission, August 22, 2020. The crew are supporting the Tuolumne County Sherrifs Office for a missing person during the California wildfire that is affecting the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Search and Rescue - Tuolumne County, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

