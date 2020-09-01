A video that tells a short story of how to get help if you need it that dispels the myth about getting help for mental health in the military
Minnesota Air National Guard Video by: Tech. Sgt. Paul Santikko
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764389
|VIRIN:
|200822-Z-RF736-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107955990
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|ST PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mental Health Awareness: Dispelling the Myths, by TSgt Paul Santikko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
