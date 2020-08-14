42nd Infantry Division Birthday Workout

Soldiers deployed to the Central Command Area of Responsibility recently completed a birthday work out for the Division's 103rd Birthday in an undisclosed location Aug. 14 2020. The exercises all took into account the Divisions history and translated those events into exercise routines with the intent to do 1,917 seconds of working out, in honor of the year the Division was established. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
