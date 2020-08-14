Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    42nd Infantry Division Birthday Workout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    Soldiers deployed to the Central Command Area of Responsibility recently completed a birthday work out for the Division's 103rd Birthday in an undisclosed location Aug. 14 2020. The exercises all took into account the Divisions history and translated those events into exercise routines with the intent to do 1,917 seconds of working out, in honor of the year the Division was established. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764384
    VIRIN: 200814-A-IP781-476
    Filename: DOD_107955963
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42nd Infantry Division Birthday Workout, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Birthday
    42nd Infantry Division
    PT
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT