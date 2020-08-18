KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KFOR dedicates new basketball court shared between two Plementina/Plemetin primary schools, “Pandeli Sotir” and “Sveti Sava” Aug.18, 2020 in the municipality of Obiliq/Obili. The opening ceremony was attended by the two principals,the deputy mayor, local authorities and Swedish, U.S. and Swiss Soldiers of KFOR. The court was refurbished thanks to a civil-military cooperation project funded by NATO and finalized by KFOR Regional Command East. Backboards, nets and basketballs were also donated by KFOR.



The school principals thanked Col. Noel Hoback, deputy commander for Regional Command East, of the Oregon Army National Guard and KFOR headquarters for the support given by KFOR to the education of children belonging to all communities living in the area. KFOR is committed to a safe and secure environment for all citizens in Kosovo and to support the security, education and health Institutions in Kosovo.