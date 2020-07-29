Fire Mission 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade calibrate the M119A3 Howitzer for danger close mission in support of 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on July 29, 2020.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Mathew Pous)