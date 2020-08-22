Capt. Amy Smith, 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion Chaplain and Spc. Lindsey Rohr, 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion religious affairs specialist, give remarks in honor of Women's Equality Day and the passage of the 19th Amendment.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 09:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|764371
|VIRIN:
|200822-A-FS762-228
|Filename:
|DOD_107955876
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women's Equality Message, by SFC Corey Vandiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT