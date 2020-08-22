Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's Equality Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Corey Vandiver 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Amy Smith, 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion Chaplain and Spc. Lindsey Rohr, 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion religious affairs specialist, give remarks in honor of Women's Equality Day and the passage of the 19th Amendment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 09:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 764371
    VIRIN: 200822-A-FS762-228
    Filename: DOD_107955876
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Message, by SFC Corey Vandiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    Unit Ministry Team
    Chaplain Corps
    19th Amendment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT