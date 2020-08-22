Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 08:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764369
|VIRIN:
|200822-F-NC256-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107955834
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT