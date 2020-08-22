Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.22.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. If called upon, U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764369
    VIRIN: 200822-F-NC256-002
    Filename: DOD_107955834
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-52s return to Europe for ally, partner training, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    U.S. European Command
    B-52
    USAFE
    DOD
    USSTRATCOM
    England
    USEUCOM
    Bomber
    U.S. Strategic Command
    Mission
    Stratofortress
    5th Bomb Wing
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    501st Combat Support Wing

