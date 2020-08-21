Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    68th CTMC high angle/tech rescue Quick Clip_14 Aug 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Quick Clip of the 68th Rescue Squadron hosting high angle/tech rescue operations as part of the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 19:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764358
    VIRIN: 200821-F-FZ485-481
    Filename: DOD_107955276
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 68th CTMC high angle/tech rescue Quick Clip_14 Aug 2020, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Rescue
    rope
    Tucson
    pararescue
    ACC
    AZ
    rock climbing
    pararescuemen
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    rappelling
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    68th
    68
    high angle
    DM
    355th Wing
    tech rescue
    68th Rescue Squadron
    355 WG
    GA FTU
    Guardian Angel Field Training Unit
    Combat Team Member Course
    CTMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT