68th CTMC high angle/tech rescue Quick Clip_14 Aug 2020

Quick Clip of the 68th Rescue Squadron hosting high angle/tech rescue operations as part of the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.
|08.21.2020
|08.21.2020 19:21
|Package
|764358
|200821-F-FZ485-481
|DOD_107955276
|00:01:17
|US
|2
|0
|0
|0
