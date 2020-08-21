Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Graduation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Come check out the new Marines of Hotel Company as they graduate from Recruit Training!!

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 18:46
    This work, Hotel Company Graduation, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

