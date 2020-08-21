Coast Guard aircrew member receives award for Hurricane Florence rescues

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. John McCarthy, Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento commanding officer, presented the Distinguished Flying Cross to Petty Officer 2nd Class David Paquin, an aviation survival technician, during an official ceremony Aug. 21, 2020, at Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento in McClellan, California. Paquin was presented the award for executing a swift water rescue, nearly drowning himself to rescue a man clinging to a tree surrounded by rushing water during Hurricane Florence, Sept. 15, 2018. (Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)