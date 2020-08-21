Coast Guard aircrew member receives award for Hurricane Florence rescues

Capt. John McCarthy, Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento commanding officer, presented the Distinguished Flying Cross to Petty Officer 2nd Class David Paquin, an aviation survival technician, during an official ceremony Aug. 21, 2020, at Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento in McClellan, California. Paquin was presented the award for executing a swift water rescue, nearly drowning himself to rescue a man clinging to a tree surrounded by rushing water during Hurricane Florence, Sept. 15, 2018. (Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)
