    Coast Guard aircrew member receives award for Hurricane Florence rescues

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Capt. John McCarthy, Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento commanding officer, presented the Distinguished Flying Cross to Petty Officer 2nd Class David Paquin, an aviation survival technician, during an official ceremony Aug. 21, 2020, at Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento in McClellan, California. Paquin was presented the award for executing a swift water rescue, nearly drowning himself to rescue a man clinging to a tree surrounded by rushing water during Hurricane Florence, Sept. 15, 2018. (Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew member receives award for Hurricane Florence rescues, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

