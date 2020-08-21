Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Virtual Town Hall - August 21, 2020

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Commander, and CMSgt Kennon Arnold, AFRL Command Chief, provide an update on lab mission, COVID-19 response, the Department of the Air Force's Science and Technology Strategy and more.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 17:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 764347
    VIRIN: 200821-F-F3963-0001
    Filename: DOD_107955132
    Length: 01:04:48
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Virtual Town Hall - August 21, 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Town Hall
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force Research Lab

