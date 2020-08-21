AFRL Virtual Town Hall - August 21, 2020

Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Commander, and CMSgt Kennon Arnold, AFRL Command Chief, provide an update on lab mission, COVID-19 response, the Department of the Air Force's Science and Technology Strategy and more.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 17:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|764347
|VIRIN:
|200821-F-F3963-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107955132
|Length:
|01:04:48
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
