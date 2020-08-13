Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tracy Bell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Video by Tiffany Wood 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    "I enjoy feeding the Soldiers, being able to provide them with good food and continuing to give them thanks for them serving our country." - Tracy Bell, food service worker.

    Hear more from Tracy in this behind the scenes look at food preparation for Soldiers in quarantine and isolation at Fort Leonard Wood.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764345
    VIRIN: 200813-A-XX000-001
    Filename: DOD_107955062
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tracy Bell, by Tiffany Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Food Service
    FLW
    COVID
    Fort Leonar Wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT