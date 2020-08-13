video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"I enjoy feeding the Soldiers, being able to provide them with good food and continuing to give them thanks for them serving our country." - Tracy Bell, food service worker.



Hear more from Tracy in this behind the scenes look at food preparation for Soldiers in quarantine and isolation at Fort Leonard Wood.