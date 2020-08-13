"I enjoy feeding the Soldiers, being able to provide them with good food and continuing to give them thanks for them serving our country." - Tracy Bell, food service worker.
Hear more from Tracy in this behind the scenes look at food preparation for Soldiers in quarantine and isolation at Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764345
|VIRIN:
|200813-A-XX000-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107955062
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tracy Bell, by Tiffany Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT