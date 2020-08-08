Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reserve introduces inclement weather fitness test component

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chad Dixon 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Melissa Childers, 507th Force Support Squadron fitness program manager, explains the new High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run test. This test will be used by the Air Force Reserve Command to cut back on weather waiver during physical training assessments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chad Dixon)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 16:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764338
    VIRIN: 200821-F-QB508-1001
    Filename: DOD_107954841
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
