Master Sgt. Melissa Childers, 507th Force Support Squadron fitness program manager, explains the new High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run test. This test will be used by the Air Force Reserve Command to cut back on weather waiver during physical training assessments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chad Dixon)
This work, Air Force Reserve introduces inclement weather fitness test component, by SrA Chad Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
