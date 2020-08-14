Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    The 87th Medical Group updates their screening procedures in response to COVID-19 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 14, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 18:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764337
    VIRIN: 200821-F-QU646-1001
    Filename: DOD_107954822
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    procedures
    jbmdl
    medical screening
    87mdg
    87 medical group
    coronavirus
    covid-19

