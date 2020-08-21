Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag Rescue Hype Video

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Ergish, Senior Airman Blake Gonzales, Senior Airman Kayla Palmer and Airman 1st Class Sari Seibert

    355th Wing

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base conduced Joint Force Red Flag Rescue training with other various rescue squadrons in the nation. Red Flag Rescue is the world's premier Combat Search and Rescue training exercise that provides total force combat-ready Airmen to rescue and attack in highly contested, austere environments.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764335
    VIRIN: 200821-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_107954805
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag Rescue Hype Video, by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, SrA Blake Gonzales, SrA Kayla Palmer and A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

