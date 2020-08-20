Offensive Operations – Supersquad 2020 (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division conduct offensive operations during the Supersquad 2020 Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 20, 2020. The competition tests the Marines’ skills to determine the best squad within 1st MARDIV and raises the standard of tactical excellence throughout the unit in order to stay ready, lethal, and engaged. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot)