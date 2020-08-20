U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division conduct offensive operations during the Supersquad 2020 Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 20, 2020. The competition tests the Marines’ skills to determine the best squad within 1st MARDIV and raises the standard of tactical excellence throughout the unit in order to stay ready, lethal, and engaged. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764332
|VIRIN:
|200820-M-ZX256-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107954802
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Offensive Operations – Supersquad 2020 (B-Roll), by SSgt Kyle Talbot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT