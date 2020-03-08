Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    219th SFS Trains at Camp Ripley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ND, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 219th Security Forces Squadron train on the M-19 Grenade Launcher at Camp Ripley, near Little Falls, MN on August 3, 2020. Chief Master Sergeant Mike Anders describes the training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 15:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764331
    VIRIN: 200803-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_107954800
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: ND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 219th SFS Trains at Camp Ripley, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Camp Ripley
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    NDANG
    Happy Hooligans
    219th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT