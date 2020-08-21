This is a b-roll package of land nav training hosted by the 78th Training division. The first 7:13 seconds is the interview followed by 4:13 of b-roll.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764328
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-KP604-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107954793
|Length:
|00:12:09
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Land Nav B-Roll PKG, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
