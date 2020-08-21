Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Land Nav B-Roll PKG

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    88th Readiness Division

    This is a b-roll package of land nav training hosted by the 78th Training division. The first 7:13 seconds is the interview followed by 4:13 of b-roll.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Land Nav B-Roll PKG, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    covid

