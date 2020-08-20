Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Offensive and Defensive Operations – Supersquad 2020 (B-Roll)

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Talbot  

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division conduct defensive operations during the Supersquad 2020 Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 20, 2020. The competition tests the Marines’ skills to determine the best squad within 1st MARDIV and raises the standard of tactical excellence throughout the unit in order to stay ready, lethal, and engaged. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764318
    VIRIN: 200820-M-ZX256-2002
    Filename: DOD_107954691
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offensive and Defensive Operations – Supersquad 2020 (B-Roll), by SSgt Kyle Talbot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

