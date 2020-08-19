Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dams et al episode: Columbia River Jetties

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Episode 1: Mouth of the Columbia River Jetty System

    Dams et al is a weekly burst of news about the Portland District and its people, projects, facilities and, you guessed it, dams. Although we’re a bit cheeky about the delivery, the information in each episode is real. I guess Portland is just rubbing off on us. Remember, you keep Portland weird, we’ll keep it engineered.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 14:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Oregon
    Engineer
    Engineering
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Portland

