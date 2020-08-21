Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg recognises women Coast Guard members for Women's Equality Day August 2020. The year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, with August 26th being Women's Equality Day. U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764310
|VIRIN:
|200821-G-MQ432-814
|Filename:
|DOD_107954634
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women's Equality Day Sector St. Petersburg, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT