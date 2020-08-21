Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day Sector St. Petersburg

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg recognises women Coast Guard members for Women's Equality Day August 2020. The year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, with August 26th being Women's Equality Day. U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson.

