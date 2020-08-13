Veterans Find Success in Brewing From Army Experience

Local veterans in Merrimack, New Hampshire have used their confidence and knowledge gained in military service to further their business venture. The skills they learned in approaching and overcoming obstacles from their time as officers in the Army and their experiences while deployed overseas have proven to be valuable tools as they take a shot at becoming the state's premiere craft brewery.
