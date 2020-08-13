Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Find Success in Brewing From Army Experience

    MERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Video by Sgt. David Marquis 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Local veterans in Merrimack, New Hampshire have used their confidence and knowledge gained in military service to further their business venture. The skills they learned in approaching and overcoming obstacles from their time as officers in the Army and their experiences while deployed overseas have proven to be valuable tools as they take a shot at becoming the state's premiere craft brewery.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Find Success in Brewing From Army Experience, by SGT David Marquis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARC
    Soldier for Life

