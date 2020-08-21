Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crews respond to dredge fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020. A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene, hoisted two injured crewmembers and transferred them to Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    TAGS

    rescue
    Inner Harbor
    Station Port Aransas
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
    Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel
    dredge fire

