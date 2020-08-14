Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Columbus International Slovak Student Pilot B-roll

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    General visual of pilots around aircraft. Includes international Slovak student pilots at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 10:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764284
    VIRIN: 200819-F-HX125-2001
    Filename: DOD_107954226
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Columbus International Slovak Student Pilot B-roll, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    international relations
    Air Force
    Columbus Air Force Base
    T-38 Talon
    Solvak students
    International student pilots

