Fort Leonard Wood has many measures in place to protect the community from COVID-19. One of those measures is the Clean Team. Watch the video to learn about what the Clean Team is doing to help us win the fight against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764277
|VIRIN:
|200417-A-XZ156-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107954140
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Clean Teams, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT