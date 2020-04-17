Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Clean Teams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Video by Ryan Thompson 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood has many measures in place to protect the community from COVID-19. One of those measures is the Clean Team. Watch the video to learn about what the Clean Team is doing to help us win the fight against COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764277
    VIRIN: 200417-A-XZ156-001
    Filename: DOD_107954140
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clean Teams, by Ryan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    FLW
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT