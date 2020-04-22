Tag along with Fort Leonard Wood's Delta Company, 31st Engineer Battalion, as they build confidence in themselves and as a team by overcoming difficult obstacles that challenge them mentally and physically.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 09:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764272
|VIRIN:
|200422-A-XX000-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107954106
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Confidence Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
