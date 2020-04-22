Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Confidence Course

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Tag along with Fort Leonard Wood's Delta Company, 31st Engineer Battalion, as they build confidence in themselves and as a team by overcoming difficult obstacles that challenge them mentally and physically.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Fort Leonard Wood
    BCT
    Basic Combat Training
    FLW
    USAES
    OSUT

