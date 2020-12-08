Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand Forks Spark Tank DFAC

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brody Katka 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    This video is a submission to the ACC spark tank. It depicts Major Justin Schneider's vision for a DFAC mobile app that would allow airmen to easily order and pickup their food without being in physical contact with others.

    (Interview by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrande)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 08:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764270
    VIRIN: 200812-F-EO586-268
    Filename: DOD_107954064
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks Spark Tank DFAC, by A1C Brody Katka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dining Facility
    ACC
    DFAC
    Grand Forks
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Innovation
    GFAFB
    Spark Tank
    Brody Katka
    Justin Schneider
    Major Justin Schneider

