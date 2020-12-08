Grand Forks Spark Tank DFAC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is a submission to the ACC spark tank. It depicts Major Justin Schneider's vision for a DFAC mobile app that would allow airmen to easily order and pickup their food without being in physical contact with others.



(Interview by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrande)