Today’s look Around the Air Force features induction of new Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force 19 JoAnne Bass, Air Force Chief of Staff General C.Q Brown’s priorities, and unveiling of the Inclusive Leadership Award.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 07:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764257
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-UD206-413
|Filename:
|DOD_107953958
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force AFN version w/ slate: Bass is CMSAF 19, Brown’s Message to The Force, Inclusive Leadership Award, by SSgt Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT