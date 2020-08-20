Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy EOD Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    The Navy's first Mine Disposal class graduated 79 years ago signifying the birth of the Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) community on August 22, 1941. Mine and Bomb Disposal personnel were among the first to land on European and Pacific beaches, quickly clearing channels and harbors during World War II. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new threats as they emerge – from sea mines blocking Wonsan Harbor during the Korean War, to land and sea mines hindering American maneuverability during the Vietnam War, and today combating limpet and sea mines targeting naval and commercial ships in the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 06:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764252
    VIRIN: 200821-N-AP176-1001
    Filename: DOD_107953937
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy EOD Birthday, by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy EOD
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    EOD Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT