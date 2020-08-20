Navy EOD Birthday

The Navy's first Mine Disposal class graduated 79 years ago signifying the birth of the Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) community on August 22, 1941. Mine and Bomb Disposal personnel were among the first to land on European and Pacific beaches, quickly clearing channels and harbors during World War II. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new threats as they emerge – from sea mines blocking Wonsan Harbor during the Korean War, to land and sea mines hindering American maneuverability during the Vietnam War, and today combating limpet and sea mines targeting naval and commercial ships in the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeff Atherton/Released)
