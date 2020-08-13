Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200814-N-ZJ713-002

    ITALY

    08.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    200814-N-ZJ713-002
    NAPLES, Italy. USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) pulled in for a port visit before deploying to the sixth fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Stanley/ Released)

    Graphics in order:

    PO2 Jake Stanley
    Reporting

    VADM Gene Black
    Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet

    MajGen Stephen M. Neary
    Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe & Africa

    CAPT David L. Gray Jr.
    Commanding Officer (BLUE), USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 06:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 764251
    VIRIN: 200814-N-ZJ713-002
    Filename: DOD_107953936
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 200814-N-ZJ713-002, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naples
    Italy
    6th Fleet
    Williams
    Sixth Fleet
    Woody
    Port
    Visit
    Hershel
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4)
    HWW

