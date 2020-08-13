Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Troop STX

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    08.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria 

    Battle Group Poland

    U.S. Soldiers from Eagle Troop 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducted a squad situational training exercise in support of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Aug. 13, 2020. NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence consists of four battalion-sized battle groups deploying on a persistent rotational basis to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to demonstrate the alliance’s determination and ability to act as one in response to any aggression against its members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 04:00
    This work, Eagle Troop STX, by SSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    eFP
    Poland
    U.S. Army Europe
    USAREUR
    StrongEurope
    Battle Group Poland
    BPTA

