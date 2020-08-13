Eagle Troop STX

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from Eagle Troop 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducted a squad situational training exercise in support of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Aug. 13, 2020. NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence consists of four battalion-sized battle groups deploying on a persistent rotational basis to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to demonstrate the alliance’s determination and ability to act as one in response to any aggression against its members.