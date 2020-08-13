Eagle Troop STX

U.S. Soldiers from Eagle Troop 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducted a squad situational training exercise in support of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Aug. 13, 2020. NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence consists of four battalion-sized battle groups deploying on a persistent rotational basis to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to demonstrate the alliance’s determination and ability to act as one in response to any aggression against its members.
|08.13.2020
|08.21.2020 04:00
|Video Productions
|764242
|200813-A-UW671-480
|DOD_107953803
|00:00:41
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|6
|1
|1
|0
