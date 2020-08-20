NORAD, Northcom, Spacecom Get New Commanders

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck succeeds Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy as the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, followed by Army Gen. James H. Dickinson succeeding Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond as the commander of U.S. Space Command during ceremonies at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Aug. 20, 2020. O'Shaughnessy is retiring from active duty after 34 years of military service.