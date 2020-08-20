Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD, Northcom, Spacecom Get New Commanders

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck succeeds Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy as the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, followed by Army Gen. James H. Dickinson succeeding Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond as the commander of U.S. Space Command during ceremonies at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Aug. 20, 2020. O'Shaughnessy is retiring from active duty after 34 years of military service.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 05:02
