Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct vehicle inspections and port operations August 17-18, 2020 at the Multiple Deployment Facility on Wheeler Army Airfield and Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
Around 2,000 pieces of equipment will be shipped within the next few weeks for the brigade's upcoming rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 00:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764216
|VIRIN:
|200817-A-SX958-561
|Filename:
|DOD_107953680
|Length:
|00:12:35
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 2nd ICBT MDF and Port Ops, by SGT Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT