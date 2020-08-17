B-Roll: 2nd ICBT MDF and Port Ops

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764216" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct vehicle inspections and port operations August 17-18, 2020 at the Multiple Deployment Facility on Wheeler Army Airfield and Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



Around 2,000 pieces of equipment will be shipped within the next few weeks for the brigade's upcoming rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.