Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Meet the Commander, Space Delta 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Wykes 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    On 24 July, 2020 the United States Space Force stood up brand new Space Delta's, each postured for a specific space mission. In this video series, we will introduce the commander's of Space Delta's 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9. This week we continue with Col. John Thien, Space Delta 3 commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 23:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 764213
    VIRIN: 200820-F-XN492-001
    Filename: DOD_107953576
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Commander, Space Delta 3, by TSgt Michael Wykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SEW
    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    DEL 9
    Space Delta 9
    Delta 9
    Space Electronic Warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT