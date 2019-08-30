Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragon Forge B-Roll

    GUAM

    08.30.2019

    Video by Senior Airman Amir Young 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the three week 644th Combat Communications Squadron exercise, Dragon Forge, August 28th 2019 at Andersen Air Force Base Guam. Dragon Forge is geared to prepare 644 CBCS Airmen to deploy in a multitude of environments and perform their job.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2019
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 00:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764206
    VIRIN: 190830-F-XT896-955
    Filename: DOD_107953500
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: GU
    TAGS

    PACAF
    USAF
    644 CBCS
    Dragon Forge

