B-Roll of the three week 644th Combat Communications Squadron exercise, Dragon Forge, August 28th 2019 at Andersen Air Force Base Guam. Dragon Forge is geared to prepare 644 CBCS Airmen to deploy in a multitude of environments and perform their job.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2019
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 00:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764206
|VIRIN:
|190830-F-XT896-955
|Filename:
|DOD_107953500
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dragon Forge B-Roll, by SrA Amir Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
