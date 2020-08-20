Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dugway Proving Ground Awards Recognition - August 2020

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    Over the past few months, our work at Dugway proving ground has been significantly affected by COVID- 19. Each and every one of us has been affected in one way or another in the way we go about our daily lives, and more to the point of this ceremony, how we conduct our business at work. The mitigation measures put in place have created some challenges for us.
    The leadership here at Dugway proving ground wants to thank Team Dugway for their diligent service and patience during this trying time. And though you may not be recognized during this presentation, please understand that we are aware and grateful for your efforts and professionalism.

    This work, Dugway Proving Ground Awards Recognition - August 2020, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

