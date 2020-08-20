Dugway Proving Ground Awards Recognition - August 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over the past few months, our work at Dugway proving ground has been significantly affected by COVID- 19. Each and every one of us has been affected in one way or another in the way we go about our daily lives, and more to the point of this ceremony, how we conduct our business at work. The mitigation measures put in place have created some challenges for us.

The leadership here at Dugway proving ground wants to thank Team Dugway for their diligent service and patience during this trying time. And though you may not be recognized during this presentation, please understand that we are aware and grateful for your efforts and professionalism.