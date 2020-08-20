Come check out the new Marines of Hotel Company!!
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 18:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764195
|VIRIN:
|200820-M-HJ365-366
|Filename:
|DOD_107953352
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Platoon Introduction, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
