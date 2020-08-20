Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RMDA FOIA-Privacy-Civil Liberties Conference & Virtual Symposium - Day 1

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Hank Minitrez – Moderator, HQDA G-1
    Ms. Kathleen S. Miller, The Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Army (AASA)
    Mr. Laurence Brewer, Chief Records Officer, National Archives and Records Administration (NARA)
    Ms. Anne L. Richards, The Auditor General of the Army
    Mr. Anthony D. Crawley Gibson, Army Records Officer (ARO)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 20:41
    Category: Briefings
    RMDA2020

