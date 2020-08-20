Hank Minitrez – Moderator, HQDA G-1
Ms. Kathleen S. Miller, The Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Army (AASA)
Mr. Laurence Brewer, Chief Records Officer, National Archives and Records Administration (NARA)
Ms. Anne L. Richards, The Auditor General of the Army
Mr. Anthony D. Crawley Gibson, Army Records Officer (ARO)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 20:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|764193
|Filename:
|DOD_107953327
|Length:
|01:57:53
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RMDA FOIA-Privacy-Civil Liberties Conference & Virtual Symposium - Day 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT