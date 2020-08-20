Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RMDA FOIA-Privacy-Civil Liberties Conference & Virtual Symposium - Day 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Hank Minitrez – Moderator, HQDA G-1
    Mr. Gregory D. Garcia, Chief Information Officer- Headquarters Army
    Booz/Allen/Hamilton – Records Management with Artificial Intelligence (AI)



    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 18:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 764191
    Filename: DOD_107953325
    Length: 01:01:11
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RMDA FOIA-Privacy-Civil Liberties Conference & Virtual Symposium - Day 2 , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RMDA2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT