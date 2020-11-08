Soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division combined forces with Airmen of the 96th Bomb Squadron for Pegasus Forge 5.5, a training event that took place at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 18:21
|Category:
|Video ID:
|764188
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-IP635-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107953289
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army and Air Force in sync for Pegasus Forge, by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
