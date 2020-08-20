Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Bass is CMSAF 19, Brown’s Message to The Force, Inclusive Leadership Award

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sara Voigt 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force features induction of new Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force 19 Joanne Bass, Air Force Chief of Staff General C.Q Brown’s priorities, and unveiling of the Inclusive Leadership Award.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020
    Location: US
