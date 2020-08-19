Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Safety is NO accident

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Video by Samantha Heilig 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Safety is no accident during large-scale projects like the 2020 Illinois Waterway Closures. Ensuring employee and contractor safety takes a team effort by everyone involved. This video showcases the many ways the Rock Island District is keeping safety it's number one priority.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764177
    VIRIN: 200819-A-VX113-855
    Filename: DOD_107953013
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety is NO accident, by Samantha Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Infrastructure
    Rock Island District
    Locks and Dams
    Illinois Waterway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT